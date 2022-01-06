Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$10.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAV. TD Securities increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.45.

AAV stock traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.33. 323,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,263. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.96. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$8.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$110.34 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.9026416 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

