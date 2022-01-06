National Bank Financial Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$13.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.94.

CPG stock traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.75. 4,924,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,186,410. The stock has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.44.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

