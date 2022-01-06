RigoBlock Price Tops $1.44 (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. RigoBlock has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $1,651.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One RigoBlock coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00003313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00062677 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00074242 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,436.02 or 0.07930693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00076680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,265.74 or 0.99861736 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008007 BTC.

RigoBlock Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com . RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling RigoBlock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RigoBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RigoBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

