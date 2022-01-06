Pendal Group Ltd Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 3.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Under Armour by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. William Blair raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

