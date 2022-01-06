Pendal Group Ltd Has $284,000 Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,480 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Western Union were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WU. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 41.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WU shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Shares of WU opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

