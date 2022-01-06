Pendal Group Ltd Buys New Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ball by 1,030.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,533 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,181,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Ball by 133.6% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,536,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,455,000 after buying an additional 878,534 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Ball by 2,220.6% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 895,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,526,000 after buying an additional 856,459 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ball by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,644,000 after buying an additional 787,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLL opened at $91.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.09. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

