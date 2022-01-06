Pendal Group Ltd Invests $209,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Centene by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701,038 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,188,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,488,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Centene by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Centene by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,098,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,509 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.16.

CNC opened at $79.79 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,653,442. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

