Pendal Group Ltd Invests $224,000 in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACVA stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $109,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $38,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,382,949 shares of company stock worth $47,014,172 in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACVA. Truist Securities began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

