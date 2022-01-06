Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,112 Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 115.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGR opened at $43.71 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

