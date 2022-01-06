INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Receives $77.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INDT. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Aegis began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

INDT opened at $80.40 on Monday. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $817.99 million, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.51.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -23.79%.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

