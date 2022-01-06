Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Receives $14.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE:CNVY opened at $8.21 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $82.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNVY. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

