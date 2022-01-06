Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives C$144.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$144.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$143.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$150.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$141.42. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$99.11 and a 12-month high of C$156.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.