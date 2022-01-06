Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the November 30th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.4 days.
Husqvarna AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$16.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $16.00.
About Husqvarna AB (publ)
Featured Article: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.