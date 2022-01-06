Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the November 30th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.4 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$16.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

