Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,700 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the November 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 402,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

BNR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 8,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,565. The firm has a market cap of $993.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of -2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.86. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,122,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,196,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,792,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,204,000 after acquiring an additional 329,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 310,654 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,637,000 after acquiring an additional 304,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

