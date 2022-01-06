Short Interest in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Decreases By 42.9%

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goal Acquisitions by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000.

Shares of PUCK remained flat at $$9.73 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469. Goal Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

