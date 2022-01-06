Fortis (TSE:FTS) Cut to Buy at TD Securities

Fortis (TSE:FTS) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$65.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$64.00. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTS. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Veritas Investment Research lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.42.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of TSE FTS traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$59.60. 488,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,027. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.97 and a 1 year high of C$61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.64. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.