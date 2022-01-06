NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$9.00 at National Bankshares

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s current price.

NVA has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.86.

TSE:NVA traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 691,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,748. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.99 and a 1-year high of C$7.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.88.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

