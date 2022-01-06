Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at CSFB

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target hoisted by analysts at CSFB from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on IMO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 target price for the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.55.
Shares of IMO traded up C$1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$47.87. 565,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,451. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$43.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.04. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$24.01 and a one year high of C$48.33. The firm has a market cap of C$33.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.