Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at CSFB

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target hoisted by analysts at CSFB from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IMO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 target price for the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.55.

Shares of IMO traded up C$1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$47.87. 565,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,451. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$43.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.04. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$24.01 and a one year high of C$48.33. The firm has a market cap of C$33.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.3200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

