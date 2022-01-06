Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.79.

Suncor Energy stock traded up C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$34.09. 4,887,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,619,774. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.25. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.66. The stock has a market cap of C$49.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

