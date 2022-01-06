Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.00% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.79.
Suncor Energy stock traded up C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$34.09. 4,887,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,619,774. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.25. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.66. The stock has a market cap of C$49.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
