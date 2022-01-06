Xponance Inc. Sells 1,451 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

