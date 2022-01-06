Xponance Inc. Sells 1,982 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,889,000 after acquiring an additional 258,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,776,000 after acquiring an additional 712,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,010,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

