Xponance Inc. Has $924,000 Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,498,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,348,000 after buying an additional 853,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after buying an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,839,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,350,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,409,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $4,335,650.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $487,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,112,930. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $68.20 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

