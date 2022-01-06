Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,301 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

