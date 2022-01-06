Xponance Inc. Sells 1,368 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average is $73.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.