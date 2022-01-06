Short Interest in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) Decreases By 64.5%

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.82. 1,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $41.76.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
