Short Interest in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) Decreases By 64.5%

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.82. 1,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $41.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF by 91.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,101,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,262,000.

