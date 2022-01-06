DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Trading Up 4.5%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares rose 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $133.70 and last traded at $133.70. Approximately 69,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,813,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.68.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.38 and its 200 day moving average is $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.74.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $3,231,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total transaction of $248,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,597,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,284,464 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after buying an additional 3,607,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 196.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,970 shares during the last quarter. VK Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $423,300,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 448.3% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,359,000 after buying an additional 2,252,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

