Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Short Interest Up 41.6% in December

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,800 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the November 30th total of 554,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.71. 3,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,349. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.95. Semtech has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,731 shares of company stock worth $1,635,078. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Semtech by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,519,000 after buying an additional 147,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Semtech by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after acquiring an additional 34,775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Semtech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,792,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Semtech by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,273,000 after buying an additional 146,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,227,000 after acquiring an additional 411,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.