Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading Down 7.1%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) shares fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.66. 55,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,007,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $738.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan bought 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rite Aid by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 453.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 88,351 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth $13,425,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

