BoringDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $68.92 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $484.64 or 0.01123927 BTC on major exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $68.92 million and approximately $8,127.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

