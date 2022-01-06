Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Down to $5.08

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $4.93. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 96,249 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

