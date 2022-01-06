Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $538.30 and last traded at $538.12. Approximately 61,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,381,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $504.86.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $528.71 and a 200 day moving average of $466.16. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

