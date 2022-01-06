SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 117,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 746,733 shares.The stock last traded at 7.81 and had previously closed at 8.15.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SmartRent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of 10.81.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 35.13 million during the quarter.

SmartRent Company Profile (NYSE:SMRT)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

