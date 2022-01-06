TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages expect that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. TopBuild posted sales of $721.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS.

BLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.98. 3,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $178.51 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in TopBuild by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

