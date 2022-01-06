Brokerages Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post $4.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.09 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $20.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.72 billion to $20.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.74 billion to $21.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities started coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

