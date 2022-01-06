Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Stock Price Up 17.9%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX) traded up 17.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.23. 1,319,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 571% from the average session volume of 196,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market capitalization of C$145.44 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28.

Thor Explorations Company Profile (CVE:THX)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

