Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will report sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.52 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $4.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $17.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.91 billion to $18.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.18 billion to $19.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 17,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 19,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.83. 102,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,397. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.80 and its 200 day moving average is $191.13. The stock has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

