Dock (DOCK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.17 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Dock has a market cap of $44.88 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dock has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.00354671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,555,862 coins and its circulating supply is 741,696,160 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

