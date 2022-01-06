DoYourTip Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19,037.00 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $553,209.26 and approximately $19,037.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.24 or 0.00390159 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009604 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000972 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $583.66 or 0.01353562 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.