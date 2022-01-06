SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SkyWater Technology is a pure play semiconductor foundry and is a supplier which specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. SkyWater Technology is based in BLOOMINGTON, Minn. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60. SkyWater Technology has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 93.99%. The business had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 200,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,084,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $1,325,852.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,660 shares of company stock worth $4,938,432.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,374,000 after purchasing an additional 39,175 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 919,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after buying an additional 23,134 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 607,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 352,544 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 600,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,328,000 after buying an additional 355,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,871,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

