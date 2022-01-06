Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.14. 32,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,357. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $191.42 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

