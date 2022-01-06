Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Boosted by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.1% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $22.99 on Wednesday, reaching $531.01. 77,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,649. The firm has a market cap of $252.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $630.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.76.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

