iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,038,000 after acquiring an additional 553,996 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 244,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,318,000 after acquiring an additional 696,332 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,389,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $112.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.76. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

