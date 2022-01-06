American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 128.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after acquiring an additional 38,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $135.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

