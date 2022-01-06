Lincoln National Corp Takes $207,000 Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 27.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIC stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.93 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.44. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. The company had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 319.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

