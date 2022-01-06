Xion Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6,464.00 (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xion Finance has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $415,842.85 and $6,464.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xion Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00061044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00070101 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.12 or 0.07874445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00076437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,912.00 or 0.99998850 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,877,621 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XGTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Xion Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xion Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.