Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading 11.3% Higher

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was up 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $14.87. Approximately 671,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,999,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 2,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,050,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,822 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,154,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,391,000 after buying an additional 1,733,677 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.