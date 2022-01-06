Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,870 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $903,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 552.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 34.6% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total transaction of $559,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,191 shares of company stock valued at $440,111,074 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $26.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,861.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,649. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,929.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,808.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

