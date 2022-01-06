Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.39

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 48614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

HIPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hippo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hippo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hippo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.42.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Assaf Wand acquired 40,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,405.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard Mccathron purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 73,650 shares of company stock worth $273,975 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIPO. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,232,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth $869,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hippo Company Profile (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

