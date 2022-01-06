NU (NYSE:NU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.47

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 160902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

NU Company Profile (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.