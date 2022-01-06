ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Gap Down to $376.94

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $376.94, but opened at $366.71. ANSYS shares last traded at $373.15, with a volume of 6,004 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.27.

The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.59.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in ANSYS by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,990 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $138,461,000. Amundi acquired a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $81,109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 111.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,298,000 after acquiring an additional 176,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after buying an additional 158,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

