ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Gap Down to $376.94

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $376.94, but opened at $366.71. ANSYS shares last traded at $373.15, with a volume of 6,004 shares.
A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.27.
The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.59.
In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in ANSYS by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,990 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $138,461,000. Amundi acquired a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $81,109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 111.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,298,000 after acquiring an additional 176,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after buying an additional 158,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.
About ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
